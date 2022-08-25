Hawks soar to prelim

By Jonty Ralphsmith

SOUTHERN FOOTBALL LEAGUE

DIVISION FOUR

Hallam is through to the preliminary final stage of Southern division four after a 42-point win over South Mornington in the first semi-final.

Jack Sharlassian continued his hot goal kicking with three goals and Mitch Wood contributed two majors.

The result was setup in the first quarter, when Hallam scored eight goals while keeping South Mornington scoreless.

The Hawks took the foot off the accelerator after that, scoring just five more goals to ensure South Mornington could never seriously threaten a comeback.

In the qualifying final, Frankston Dolphins beat Lyndhurst by 20 points to go straight through the grand final.

The Dolphins scored the first three goals of the game, but Lyndhurst got itself back in the contest and trailed by just three points at the final change.

A three goal to one last quarter got Frankston over the line.

Hallam will now face Lyndhurst in Saturday’s preliminary final at Power Reserve in Doveton.