Drink-driving an unsafe mix, police remind

Victoria Police are warning young people about the dangers of miscalculating alcohol intake during local footy finals celebrations.

One in five drink drivers detected in Victoria are aged 25 and under according to police analysis.

Miscalculation of alcohol consumption has been identified as one of the most common reasons given to police by detected young drivers.

The trend suggests many are opting to risk having a few drinks before getting behind the wheel rather than remaining sober or using alternative transport when drinking – despite probationary and learner drivers being required to have a zero-alcohol limit.

As end-of-season football celebrations kick off across the state, police are actively engaging with Victorian football clubs and leagues to ensure precautions are in place so that players and supporters enjoy the celebrations safely.

Clubs and parents in local football communities are being encouraged to arrange alternative transport options so players can celebrate with their teammates and travel home safely from end of season functions, reducing the risk of driving whilst impaired.

The penalties for drink driving are significant.

Drivers aged under 26 or subject to zero blood alcohol content conditions receive an on-the-spot $555 fine and six-month licence disqualification for a first offence, while novice drivers receive an on-the-spot fine of $462 and a three-month licence disqualification.

More serious drink driving offences can result in further penalties including vehicle impoundment, licence cancellation or extensive disqualification, hefty fines, and even jail time.

“The message is simple – drinking and driving don’t mix.

“We need young people to recognise this and separate the behaviour,” said acting assistant commissioner road policing command Justin Goldsmith.

“Far too often we hear from drivers that they thought they’d be okay to drive after one or two drinks.

“The safest option is – if you’re going to drink, don’t drive; or if you’re going to drive, don’t drink.

“The message is simple – drinking and driving don’t mix.

“We need young people to recognise this and separate the behaviour.

“Far too often we hear from drivers that they thought they’d be okay to drive after one or two drinks.

“The safest option is – if you’re going to drink, don’t drive; or if you’re going to drive, don’t drink.”

The warning comes as 161 lives have been lost on Victorian roads this year – trending well above the five-year average of 153.

Police will continue its road safety focus over the coming weeks, with drink and drug driving to be targeted in the lead up to Operation Scoreboard, a statewide road policing effort set to take place over the AFL Grand Final long weekend in September.

For more information and tips for staying safe on the roads visit the Road Safety page on the Victoria Police website.