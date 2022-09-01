Trainer banned from owning animals ’til 2048

A Noble Park dog trainer charged with using illegal pronged dog collars and other animal cruelty offences has been banned from owning or being the person in charge of animals for 20 years.

The case of Stephanie Laurens was heard at the Dandenong Magistrate’s Court in June and she was convicted on three charges, including a breach of a disqualification order currently in force and in relation to her use of illegal pronged collars on dogs.

Previously prosecuted by RSPCA Victoria in 2018 for cruelty involving a cat, Ms Laurens was disqualified from being the owner or person in charge of an animal for 10 years until 10th May 2028.

The second disqualification order takes effect immediately after the end of the previous disqualification, extending the ban until 2048.

In 2019 RSPCA Victoria’s Inspectorate executed a warrant after receiving evidence of the accused operating an illegal dog training business by the name of Noble Park Dog Training (now also known as Alpha Female K9 Academy) and the use of illegal pronged dog collars.

Inspector Stacey Sorrell said it was important to hold Ms Laurens to account.

“Ms Laurens deceived the public and her reoffending showed complete disregard for animal welfare

and the law,” Ms Sorrell said.

A self-proclaimed ‘dog psychologist’, Ms Laurens breached the banning orders and continued to illegally operate a dog training establishment and used illegal pronged dog collars.

Inspector Sorrell said pronged dog collars are illegal to import into Australia and illegal to use in Victoria.

“Pronged dog collars are used to correct unwanted behaviour through punishment. RSPCA is opposed to the use of pronged dog collars due to the injury, pain and suffering they can cause.”