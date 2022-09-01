Man charged after Air Wing laser incident

A man has been charged with allegedly pointing a laser at the police Air Wing.

Police say the laser allegedly shone at the helicopter several times as it flew above Carrum Downs about 11pm on 31 August.

Air Wing officers directed police on the ground to a premises on Postregna Way, Skye.

A laser was seized and a 36-year-old man was arrested at the address.

The man was charged with interfere with a crew member in an aircraft, reckless conduct endanger life, assault police, possess a prohibited weapon and commit an indicatable offence while on bail.

The Seaford man was remanded to appear at Frankston Magistrates’ Court on 1 September.