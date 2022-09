A driver has died after a car and a truck collided in Lynbrook early on Tuesday 6 September.

Police say the car caught fire after the crash at the intersection of Evans Road and South Gippsland Highway about 12.20am.

The car’s female driver died at the scene.

The truck driver was not injured and stopped at the scene, police say.

Police are investigating the cause of the collision.

Any information, dashcam or CCTV footage to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au