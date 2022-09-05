Missing man last seen at station

Police are calling for public help to find a missing 71-year-old Springvale man Neil.

He was last seen at Dandenong railway station about 10pm on Friday 2 September.

At the time he was wearing a checked shirt, grey jeans and brown dress shoes.

Neil’s family are concerned for his welfare due to his severe dementia, the cold weather and length of time he was missing, police say.

Neil usually only leaves his Union Grove home for 15-minute periods when walking to the local shops and back.

Local police and the SES have made extensive searches however there have been no reported sightings.

Nearby residents are urged to check any sheds or outhouses on their properties in case Neil has taken shelter inside.

Any sightings of Neil can be reported on Triple Zero (000). Any other information to Springvale police station on 03 8558 8600.