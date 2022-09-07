Decals to be replaced

By Marcus Uhe

Three faulty wayfinding decals installed around Lynbrook station will be replaced in coming weeks, according to project director for the Level Crossing Removal Project, Steve Brown.

Forty decals were laid near the station, including in Banjo Paterson Reserve, in August but some began to crack and shatter within days according to local residents, due to the weather conditions at the time.

“Wayfinding decals were installed on footpaths near Lynbrook Station earlier this month to provide directions to local facilities,” Mr Brown said.

“A small number of decals have not properly adhered to the pavement and will be replaced in the coming weeks when the weather permits.”

Manager city and asset planning at City of Casey, Keri New said the decals would become the council’s responsibility to maintain once the defect period passes, which is after two years.

The decals were laid as part of the upgrade to the Cranbourne Line.

The upgrade is in its final stages, including landscaping and a new shared path connecting Lynbrook, Merinda Park and Cranbourne stations, which will be open to cyclists and pedestrians in late September.