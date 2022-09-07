Search continues for missing 71yo man Neil

Police have released further images of Springvale man Neil who has been missing since Friday 2 September.

The 71-year-old was last seen on Springvale Road in the vicinity of Hillcrest Grove about 11am on Friday, 2 September.

At the time he was wearing a checked shirt, grey jeans and brown dress shoes.

Neil usually only leaves his Union Grove home for 15-minute periods when walking to the local shops and back.

Police and family have strong concerns for Neil’s welfare due to his age, the cold weather and the length of time he has been missing.

Extensive searches have been conducted of the surrounding area by local police and the SES however there have been no confirmed sightings.

Nearby residents are urged to check any sheds or outhouses on their properties in case Neil has taken shelter inside.

If you see Neil, call Triple Zero (000). Any other information on his whereabouts to Springvale Police Station on 03 8558 8600.