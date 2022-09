See full DDCA turf two fixture

By Jonty Ralphsmith

The 2022/23 Dandenong District Cricket Association (DDCA) turf two fixture has been released, with powerhouse Cranbourne opening its fixture with a clash against Narre Warren, which has been demoted to turf two this season.

Grand finalists Heinz Southern Districts will face Beaconsfield which will be looking to rebound from a five win season in 2021/22.

Lyndale hosts Doveton and Keysborough has Parkfield in the two other opening round fixtures, on Saturday 1 October and Saturday 8 October.

The season starts with consecutive two-day matches before four one-dayers in the lead into the Christmas break.

Cranbourne’s first home fixture is in round two against Keysborough, with each club getting a home clash in one of its first two games.

Round 1

1 Oct 22 12:30PM, 8 Oct 22 12:30PM Heinz Southern Districts v Beaconsfield Reedy Reserve Oval #1 (Turf)

1 Oct 22 12:30PM, 8 Oct 22 12:30PM Keysborough v Parkfield Keysborough Reserve (Rowley Allan)

1 Oct 22 12:30PM, 8 Oct 22 12:30PM Lyndale v Doveton Barry Powell Reserve Oval #1 (Turf)

1 Oct 22 12:30PM, 8 Oct 22 12:30PM Narre Warren v Cranbourne Sweeney Reserve Oval #1 (Turf)

Round 2

15 Oct 22 12:30PM, 22 Oct 22 12:30PM Parkfield v Narre Warren Parkfield Reserve

15 Oct 22 12:30PM, 22 Oct 22 12:30PM Beaconsfield v Lyndale Perc Allison Oval

15 Oct 22 12:30PM, 22 Oct 22 12:30PM Cranbourne v Keysborough Casey Fields Oval #2

15 Oct 22 12:30PM, 22 Oct 22 12:30PM Doveton v Heinz Southern Districts Robinson Reserve

Round 3

29 Oct 22 12:30PM Heinz Southern Districts v Parkfield Reedy Reserve Oval #1 (Turf)

29 Oct 22 12:30PM Beaconsfield v Keysborough Perc Allison Oval

29 Oct 22 12:30PM Lyndale v Cranbourne Barry Powell Reserve Oval #1 (Turf)

29 Oct 22 12:30PM Doveton v Narre Warren Robinson Reserve

Round 4

5 Nov 22 12:30PM Parkfield v Doveton Parkfield Reserve

5 Nov 22 12:30PM Keysborough v Lyndale Keysborough Reserve (Rowley Allan)

5 Nov 22 12:30PM Cranbourne v Beaconsfield Casey Fields Oval #2

5 Nov 22 12:30PM Narre Warren v Heinz Southern Districts Sweeney Reserve Oval #1 (Turf)

Round 5

12 Nov 22 12:30PM Parkfield v Beaconsfield Parkfield Reserve

12 Nov 22 12:30PM Keysborough v Heinz Southern Districts Keysborough Reserve (Rowley Allan)

12 Nov 22 12:30PM Lyndale v Narre Warren Barry Powell Reserve Oval #1 (Turf)

12 Nov 22 12:30PM Doveton v Cranbourne Robinson Reserve

Round 6

19 Nov 22 12:30PM Heinz Southern Districts v Lyndale Reedy Reserve Oval #1 (Turf)

19 Nov 22 12:30PM Beaconsfield v Doveton Perc Allison Oval

19 Nov 22 12:30PM Cranbourne v Parkfield Casey Fields Oval #2

19 Nov 22 12:30PM Narre Warren v Keysborough Sweeney Reserve Oval #1 (Turf)

Round 7

26 Nov 22 12:30PM, 3 Dec 22 12:30PM Heinz Southern Districts v Cranbourne Reedy Reserve Oval #1 (Turf)

26 Nov 22 12:30PM, 3 Dec 22 12:30PM Keysborough v Doveton Keysborough Reserve (Rowley Allan)

26 Nov 22 12:30PM, 3 Dec 22 12:30PM Lyndale v Parkfield Barry Powell Reserve Oval #1 (Turf)

26 Nov 22 12:30PM, 3 Dec 22 12:30PM Narre Warren v Beaconsfield Sweeney Reserve Oval #1 (Turf)

Round 8

10 Dec 22 12:30PM, 17 Dec 22 12:30PM Parkfield v Heinz Southern Districts Parkfield Reserve

10 Dec 22 12:30PM, 17 Dec 22 12:30PM Keysborough v Beaconsfield Keysborough Reserve (Rowley Allan)

10 Dec 22 12:30PM, 17 Dec 22 12:30PM Cranbourne v Lyndale Casey Fields Oval #2

10 Dec 22 12:30PM, 17 Dec 22 12:30PM Narre Warren v Doveton Sweeney Reserve Oval #1 (Turf)

Round 9

7 Jan 23 12:30PM Parkfield v Keysborough Parkfield Reserve

7 Jan 23 12:30PM Beaconsfield v Heinz Southern Districts Perc Allison Oval

7 Jan 23 12:30PM Cranbourne v Narre Warren Casey Fields Oval #2

7 Jan 23 12:30PM Doveton v Lyndale Robinson Reserve

Round 10

14 Jan 23 12:30PM, 21 Jan 23 12:30PM Heinz Southern Districts v Narre Warren Reedy Reserve Oval #1 (Turf)

14 Jan 23 12:30PM, 21 Jan 23 12:30PM Beaconsfield v Cranbourne Perc Allison Oval

14 Jan 23 12:30PM, 21 Jan 23 12:30PM Lyndale v Keysborough Barry Powell Reserve Oval #1 (Turf)

14 Jan 23 12:30PM, 21 Jan 23 12:30PM Doveton v Parkfield Robinson Reserve

Round 11

28 Jan 23 12:30PM, 4 Feb 23 12:30PM Heinz Southern Districts v Keysborough Reedy Reserve Oval #1 (Turf)

28 Jan 23 12:30PM, 4 Feb 23 12:30PM Beaconsfield v Parkfield Perc Allison Oval

28 Jan 23 12:30PM, 4 Feb 23 12:30PM Cranbourne v Doveton Casey Fields Oval #2

28 Jan 23 12:30PM, 4 Feb 23 12:30PM Narre Warren v Lyndale Sweeney Reserve Oval #1 (Turf)

Round 12

5 Feb 23 12:00PM Beaconsfield v Narre Warren Perc Allison Oval

5 Feb 23 12:00PM Doveton v Keysborough Robinson Reserve

5 Feb 23 12:00PM Parkfield v Lyndale Parkfield Reserve

5 Feb 23 12:00PM Cranbourne v Heinz Southern Districts Casey Fields Oval #2

Round 13

11 Feb 23 12:30PM, 18 Feb 23 12:30PM Parkfield v Cranbourne Parkfield Reserve

11 Feb 23 12:30PM, 18 Feb 23 12:30PM Keysborough v Narre Warren Keysborough Reserve (Rowley Allan)

11 Feb 23 12:30PM, 18 Feb 23 12:30PM Lyndale v Heinz Southern Districts Barry Powell Reserve Oval #1 (Turf)

11 Feb 23 12:30PM, 18 Feb 23 12:30PM Doveton v Beaconsfield Robinson Reserve

Round 14

25 Feb 23 12:30PM Heinz Southern Districts v Doveton Reedy Reserve Oval #1 (Turf)

25 Feb 23 12:30PM Keysborough v Cranbourne Keysborough Reserve (Rowley Allan)

25 Feb 23 12:30PM Lyndale v Beaconsfield Barry Powell Reserve Oval #1 (Turf)

25 Feb 23 12:30PM Narre Warren v Parkfield Sweeney Reserve Oval #1 (Turf)

SEMI FINALS

4 Mar 23 12:30PM, 5 Mar 23 12:30PM TBD v TBD

4 Mar 23 12:30PM, 5 Mar 23 12:30PM TBD v TBD

FINAL

11 Mar 23 12:30PM, 12 Mar 23 12:30PM TBD v TBD