Parking funds Safer Streets

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Revenue from reactivated parking meters on Lonsdale Street, Dandenong will be directed to a community safety blitz.

After a three-year trial of free parking, the meters are set to be switched back on.

Mayor Jim Memeti says the paid meters would help fund the council and Victoria Police’s Safer Streets Program. It would attract more shoppers and help business recovery, he said.

“We all want to reactivate the area and ensure people feel safe when they visit.”

Cr Memeti had advocated strongly for the free parking trial to reinvigorate Lonsdale Street’s trade in 2019.

But the council estimates it cost them more than $1 million in foregone revenue and claims it was “impeding retail activity in the strip”.

Traders were reporting that tenants, staff and owners used the spots as “convenient free parking” and made it hard for customers to park nearby, a recent council report stated.

However, several business owners told Star Journal that they feared the end of free parking would add to their financial and safety concerns.

The Safer Streets program was initiated after businesses reported windows smashed and staff assaulted and harassed in Dandenong’s CBD.

It includes more police presence, more CCTV cameras such as a mobile CCTV trailer in Palm Plaza, temporary art installations, and shopfront activations.

Also intitiated was a public art exhibition Safer Directions, which invites the public to submit artwork to “redefine the current space” at Walker Street car park.

Safer Streets was part of a strategic collaboration between the council, police and businesses to improve community safety, Cr Memeti said.

“Our vision for the future of Greater Dandenong is a community where all people feel safe, included and respected.”

Inspector Peter Koger, who is Victoria Police’s Greater Dandenong Local Area Commander, said the CCTV was “one of our most valuable tools” for deterring and investigating crime.

“It makes would-be offenders think twice before committing a crime, making the community a safer place.”

Police won’t give details on future locations for the mobile CCTV for “operational reasons”.

“Not only do we utilise CCTV but we are putting members where they are needed most with regular and proactive foot patrols throughout Greater Dandenong engaging with local community members and listening to the concerns closet to their hearts,” Insp Koger said.

“Our number one priority is, and will always be, community safety and we will use all resources available in order to detect, deter and prevent crime.”