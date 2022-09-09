Tier after tier, fluffy scones, savouries and sweets, Archie’s High Tea offers you an unforgettably decadent high tea experience.

Bring your family and friends to Archie’s Farm Restaurant & Bar to enjoy Archie’s High Tea on Sunday 11 September, 2022.

A welcoming escape from the hustle and bustle of the CBD, High Tea at Archie’s Farm Restaurant & Bar allows you to slow down and appreciate the finer things in life. Whether you are celebrating a special occasion, socialising with friends or spending time with loved ones, Archie’s High Tea is the perfect complement to a relaxing afternoon.

Enjoy our indulgent version of High Tea that blends tradition with modernity. High Tea is served on a traditional three-tiered stand, featuring a selection of sweet delights and savoury treats and freshly-baked scones with Chantilly cream and fruit preserves. It is accompanied by your choice of unlimited specialty teas, espresso coffee or hot chocolate.

Our dedicated chefs can tailor the menu for expectant mothers and guests requiring a gluten-free high tea. Please advise of any dietary requirements at the time of booking.

Address: Hyatt Place Melbourne Caribbean Park, 38 Dalmore Drive, Scoresby, VIC 3179

Phone: 4137 1234

Hours: 1pm – 3pm

Price: $70 adults | $60 seniors | $35 children (aged 5 – 12)

Bookings are essential to avoid disappointment.