Gulls swoop sweepers

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Cleaners copped an attack from swooping Silver Gulls on the Drum Theatre roof in Dandenong on 7 September.

Quick-thinking photographer GARY SISSONS captured the workers resorting to self-defence from the diving, squawking gulls.

Acting community services director Jim Davine said the cleaners were trying to clean the roof’s gutters at the time.

“Throughout Greater Dandenong seagull prevention measures have been implemented, including deterrent flashing lights and anti-seagull netting.

“The Drum Theatre has installed anti-seagull netting to cover the (air conditioning) plant equipment on the roof.”

The Silver Gull swarms have been a head-ache in central Dandenong for years.

According to a council fact sheet, seagulls’ roosting season is from July-November.

The birds are attracted to easy access to food at landfills up to 50 kilometres away as well as Dandenong’s copious flat roof spaces, the fact sheet stated.