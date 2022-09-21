101-lot ‘super-site’ for sale

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

A four-hectare site at 182 Chapel Road Keysborough is up for sale – weeks after 101 housing lots were approved.

Developer Peet declined to comment on why it was selling off the former farmland, which it reportedly bought for $25 million in 2020.

According to its real-estate listing, the site is “exceptionally situated with permit approval in place for 101 residential lots including the approved development of 64 dwellings”.

Expressions of interest close 6 October, 12pm.

Greater Dandenong councillors and residents have raised concerns about traffic congestion from the ‘Keysborough Townhouses’ project as well as another 330 dwellings planned at three other super sites at 185, 199-209 and 220 Chapel Road.

The site is opposite the rapidly-growing Keysborough Gardens Primary School – which is gridlocked with traffic around student pick-up and drop-off times.

Premier Daniel Andrews, who visited the school on 16 September, said planning at that level was a local council matter.

It was up to the council to “strike that right balance” between affordable housing options and traffic management.

“We recognise that’s an issue. We of course are always working with local councils to strike that right balance.”

Mr Andrews said the State Government had provided record funding for school crossing supervisors to help students get in and out of school as safely as possible.

Keysborough resident Gaye Guest said the Peet site’s “fine homestead and mature garden” was “demolished for nothing”.

“Here is a perfect example of why residents are frustrated at overdevelopment and the world is run by greedy developers.

“With any sale, permits should be null and void and new owners must apply and comply with new policies around trees and open space.”

Greater Dandenong mayor Jim Memeti said the buyer would have to comply with the permit conditions.

Any amendments would have to be submitted to council planning officers, as is the usual planning process, he said.

In August, the Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal granted the permit despite Greater Dandenong Council’s opposition.

VCAT member Cindy Wilson stated the estate of medium density two-storey townhouses was not an over-development.

She was satisfied with the 40-plus metre setback from the historic Keysborough Methodist Church next door.

Arguments about the lack of plans for stormwater drainage and earthworks were also dismissed.

Prior to gaining approval, Peet had demolished the former house, market gardens and most vegetation.

Ms Wilson barred Peet’s attempts to remove further “high-value” River Red Gums.