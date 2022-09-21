Tree removal law unveiled

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Greater Dandenong Council has unveiled its proposed local law to protect large trees on private land.

Under the much-debated law, a permit would be required to remove or lop ‘protected trees’ with a diameter of 40 centimetres or more measured at 1.4 metres above the ground.

“It is trees of this size and above that create the most benefit in terms of canopy coverage, carbon capture and reduction in the urban heat island effect,” a council report stated.

“Often significant trees are removed for new developments, or for other purposes, with little consideration given to how the tree could be retained.”

Exemptions include trees that are a declared noxious weed or that pose immediate risk to people and property.

Those who breach the law would be served a notice to plant a replacement tree or trees, or fined up to $3698.

Mayor Jim Memeti said the law was required to increase the municipality’s dire 9 per cent canopy coverage to 15 per cent by 2028.

“It’s good for the environment, it’s good for cooling down the place. The feedback we’re getting is we need to do something.

“After the community consultation we’ve had so far, I expect it will be received very well.”

He conceded that developers could easily afford to cut down significant trees and pay the relatively low fines.

Ideally, permit applications should be free for residents to encourage them to “talk to council before they do anything (to their trees)”.

The council argues that planting more trees on public land alone is not enough to meet the target. The draft law would help educate landowners on the issue.

Councillor Rhonda Garad noted 66 per cent of surveyed residents in 2021 were strongly supportive of the laws.

She said it was needed to help protect Greater Dandenong from the world’s “climate emergency”.

Trees were the “best known way” to store carbon and protect residents from extreme weather.

“We’re losing more trees than we’re planting.”

it was important not to “encourage” and not “scare” people from looking after trees and planting new ones.

In opposition, councillor Tim Dark said the laws restrained residents’ rights over their private property.

Cr Bob Milkovic also was concerned by the “level of government interference”, as well as the expense of permits and arborist reports for residents.

The fines would not deter developers but only the “everyday” residents and pensioners.

Public submissions on the draft law are open.