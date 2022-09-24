Indoor Cricket World Cup comes to Casey

Casey Stadium will be at the centre of all the action next month, as it hosts the 2022 Indoor Cricket World Cup.

To be held from 8 to 15 October, men’s and women’s Open and Under 22 teams from Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, England, India, Sri Lanka, UAE and Singapore will compete in the World Indoor Cricket Federation tournament.

The opening day of the tournament will feature a Trans-Tasman triple-header between the Australian and New Zealand women, Under 22 women and men’s teams.

City of Casey chair of administrators, Noelene Duff PSM said following the success of the Indoor Cricket National Championships at Casey Stadium in June and July and the Indoor Cricket Australian Masters Championship in August, the City of Casey is honoured to be hosting the prestigious Indoor Cricket World Cup in October.

“The eight-day event is a wonderful opportunity to reconnect the indoor cricket community from across the world. We look forward to welcoming the competing countries to our state-of-the-art indoor cricket facility at Casey Stadium,” she said.

“I encourage all sports lovers, in particular the cricketing community, to come along and watch some world-class indoor cricket.”

Entry to the 2022 Indoor Cricket World Cup is free.

Check the Cricket Australia Indoor Facebook page for more information and updates throughout the tournament. Games will also be streamed live on Kayo Sports.