Police van rammed, officer assaulted

A Dandenong driver has been arrested after a burglary and police-van ramming on Saturday 24 September.

Police had responded to reports of a burglary at a hardware premises in Langley Street, Dandenong South just after 3am.

At the scene, a Toyota Hiace van allegedly rammed the police divisional van.

After a short scuffle between two men and two police officers, the men fled in the Hiace, police say.

One of the constables was allegedly bitten on the arm and punched to the head several times. He was treated in hospital.

Just before 7am, the Hiace allegedly crashed into an Audi A3 vehicle on Alma Road in St Kilda East.

A 28-year-old Dandenong driver was seriously injured. His passenger, a 32-year-old Mornington man, sustained minor injuries.

Both were trapped in the van, extricated and taken to hospital under police guard.

The Audi driver, a 26-year-old Balwyn man, was treated for minor injuries.

Greater Dandenong CIU detectives are investigating, as well as Professional Standards Command due to the serioius crash after recent police contact.

Any information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au