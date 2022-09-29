Truckload of support

A new truck is serving food and material aid to more than 2000 vulnerable community members in and around Springvale.

Generous donations from more than 60 donors helped not-for-profit organisation Friends of Refugees purchase the truck.

The refrigerated truck follows an urgent public appeal, with the group reporting demand for aid still 30 per cent higher than before Covid-19.

Major corporate sponsor, skincare company DECIEM, and Fareshare’s Feed Appeal, are among the companies to have raised more than $100,000 for the truck.

“I am so proud of the way that people have come together and recognised that those hardest hit by this ongoing pandemic still need our support to recover,” Friends of Refugees chief executive Sri Samy said.

“Our amazing volunteers are thrilled to be able to fill more bellies with donated fresh food, pantry staples and vegetables grown in our own community garden.

“We all work hard to make sure that no one goes hungry.”

Friends of Refugees officially welcomed the new truck at a celebratory event on 17 September.

The group provides direct community support to people seeking asylum and refugees across Southeast Melbourne.

More than 100 volunteers work hard to deliver food and material aid, literacy and education classes, work-related training, and friendship outreach.