Redeveloped Vietnamese women’s association offices opened

Premier Daniel Andrews officially opened the redeveloped Australian Vietnamese Women’s Association Offices in Springvale on Monday 19 September.

The State Government supported the redevelopment with a $500,000 grant through its Multicultural Community Infrastructure Fund.

The Springvale service supports women, bolstering the safety, accessibility, capacity and quality of existing services for Vietnamese, Chinese and other South Asian communities in the region.

Mr Andrews was joined by Clarinda MP Meng Heang Tak and Upper House Labor MP Tien Kieu.

“The Australian Vietnamese Women’s Association continues to support and empower women right across southern and eastern suburbs,” Mr Andrews said.

“I’m proud that we’re able to support them to continue this great work through the redevelopment of their office space.”

The infrastructure fund aims to provide safe and accessible environments for multicultural Victorians to share and celebrate culture and traditions.

Since 2014, the Government has invested more than $64 million to support more than 420 multicultural infrastructure projects across the state

More information about the Multicultural Community Infrastructure fund at vic.gov.au/multicultural-community-infrastructure-fund