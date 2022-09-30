Police brief: Cyclist dies in Eumemmerring collision

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a fatal collision between a car and a cyclist in Eumemmerring on Thursday morning, 29 September.

Emergency services were called to the intersection of Waygara and Olive streets about 9.05am after reports of a collision involving a cyclist and car.

On arrival police located a male cyclist and started CPR until ambulance crews arrived.

The cyclist, a 71-year-old Eumemmerring man was transported to hospital where he later died.

Police say the driver stopped at the scene and rendered assistance.

Investigations into the exact circumstances surrounding the collision remain ongoing.

Anyone with information, dashcam or CCTV footage is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at crimestoppersvic.com.au

For the current provisional lives lost tally please see police.vic.gov.au/road-safety-0