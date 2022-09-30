Members vote ‘pro-Sandown’

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

In what’s being viewed as a “strong message”, three ‘pro-Sandown’ candidates have been elected onto the Melbourne Racing Club executive committee.

Alison Saville, Shanyn Puddy and Nick Hassett – who openly stood for retaining Sandown’s racetrack – were announced as filling the three board vacancies at an AGM on 29 September.

A casual vacancy to replace outgoing chairperson Peter Le Grand was filled by fourth-placed Brooke Dawson.

Ms Dawson didn’t express a view on Sandown in her candidate statement.

Ms Puddy said a clear message was sent by MRC members on the Sandown issue, noting that no incumbents were re-elected to the board.

It was now important that the issue goes to a vote by MRC members, she said.

“At the end of the day it’s not my decision. We have to make sure they get members get their say on it.”

The election was the first test of MRC members’ views since the release of the club’s proposal to replace the 112-hectare horse-racing and motorsport facility with a suburb of 7500 dwellings and 16,000 residents.

The new suburb would include 12-storey apartment towers, offices, sports fields and primary school.

The planned sell-off of the track would help fund a redevelopment of Caulfield racecourse but still requires agreement from MRC members.

In the lead-up, pro-Sandown candidate and former Greater Dandenong mayor Peter Brown termed the election as a “clear referendum” on the issue.

He favoured a partial development of Sandown for housing, with funds going towards refurbishing the race track and facilities.

He was “disappointed” not to be personally elected but “pleased with the overall result”.

“The members have spoken. I sense there will be a strong change in direction (at committee level).

“By my calculations the board is now either 5:5 or 6:4 in favour of retaining Sandown.”

Ms Puddy said she was not yet sure how it would impact the 10-member MRC executive committee’s stance on the issue.

A “clearer picture” may be revealed after the new-look committee meets at 3pm on 30 September.

The committee’s chair, vice-chair and treasurer would be elected at that meeting.

In the recently-released 2021-’22 annual report, chief executive Josh Blanksby stated members would be consulted on Sandown’s future.

“Any decision to cease racing at Sandown requires members approval and will be in the best interests of the club and the Victorian thoroughbred racing industry as a whole.

“We are working with Racing Victoria on our Caulfield masterplan and the Sandown planning scheme amendment application to ensure the Victorian racing industry is left in a stronger position.”

In March, City of Greater Dandenong requested the Planning Minister to exhibit the proposed rezoning to a Comprehensive Development Zone.

Greater Dandenong mayor Jim Memeti said the retention of the track may soothe his concerns about the proposed “high density” of housing.

The proposed full redevelopment includes 14 per cent of public open space, including 7 hectares of reserves and sports fields.

It would also comprise a “landmark” hospitality and entertainment venue near Princes Highway, 375 ‘affordable housing’ dwellings and retain the heritage-listed grandstand.

An active transport ‘recreation loop’ path would “echo” the current horseracing track.