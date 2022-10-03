By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Greater Dandenong councillor Richard Lim says he’s “disappointed” with the $6 million stage-1 of the Springvale Boulevard project.

After six years of consultation, designs and works, the central Springvale street-scaping with widened footpaths, lighting, garden beds, shade trees and CCTV is set to formally open in mid-late October.

However a list of identified defects won’t be rectified until mid-February 2023.

Cr Lim is pushing for a “revitalisation” of Springvale as a tourism, food and shopping attraction.

He says he’s underwhelmed by the boulevard’s sparse garden beds, immature trees, seating design as well as the footpath’s puddling and lack of paving.

“I’m disappointed. According to the (project) website it was going to look like a very nice pavement but it’s mainly asphalt and full of puddles.

“The impression was it would be like Sensational Springvale.

“It’s a boulevard of broken dreams.”

Major projects director Paul Kearsley said most defects related to uneven surfaces and puddles on the asphalt footpath.

“Council is working with the contractor to have these defects resolved as soon as possible”.

Some defective road works, including line markings, also needed to be remedied.

Ahead of the official opening, luminaries are still to be installed on 23 pedestrian light poles, currently wrapped in blue packaging plastic.

The luminaries from Europe were delayed due to “global supply chain issues”. They were scheduled for installation from 3 October.

Defects aside, the footpaths was true to the “approved design, which included “some areas of paving with most footpaths always scoped to be asphalt pavement”.

Mr Kearsley said the vegetation would “take time to grow to reach the desired shade canopy and greening outcomes”.

“Once greening has been fully established, the Springvale Boulevard project will effectively deliver a renewed sense of pride within the Springvale Activity Centre and for the people it serves.”

The project was mainly funded by Greater Dandenong Council with $900,000 from the State Government.

A further stage 2 will expand the boulevard to Balmoral Avenue and Windsor Avenue.