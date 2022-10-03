Springvale revitalisation push

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Springvale should be next on the list for ‘suburban revitalisation’, according to Greater Dandenong Council.

In support, councillor Richard Lim sees enormous tourism opportunities in the Springvale CBD built on its diversity of foods and cultures.

His ideas include a night market with a roof over Buckingham Avenue and the big screen relocated from Springvale Community Hub.

The activity centre also needs another multi-deck car park, more food tours and food festivals as well as a Springvale history museum.

Cambodian, Thai and Vietnamese arch-gateways could be built – which would be tourist landmarks to add to the gateway at Buckingham Avenue.

Since 2021, the State Government’s Suburban Revitalisation Board program has invested $2 million in activities and upgrades in Noble Park.

According to its state election advocacy document, the council wants similar treatment in Springvale.

“We believe Springvale is a priority location for the Victorian Government to establish a new revitalisation board,” the council document stated.

With its “vibrant multicultural retail centre” and “unique Asian food offer”, Springvale had “significant potential to grow and attract new investment”.

“Many of these opportunities are outlined in the Structure Plan for Springvale, but it needs further support to assist with its social and economic challenges and its recovery from the ongoing impacts of Covid-19.”

The Noble Park Revitalisation Board has been chaired by Labor MP Lee Tarlamis.

It also includes Greater Dandenong Council chief executive John Bennie and mayor Jim Memeti.

Some of the $2 million of funded projects included $190,000 towards the All Abilities Playground at Ross Reserve, $990,000 for streetscaping in Douglas and Ian streets, and $425,000 for Frank Street open space.

It also provided $184,000 for a Noble Park Community Centre upgrade, $42,850 for Noble Park Big Day Out and $97,850 for temporary public art and seasonal crate displays.