MPs and Candidates to participate in Casey transport forum

Casey residents will be invited to ask questions, raise concerns or share their ideas about local transport issues at the Casey Metropolitan Transport Forum (MTF) on Wednesday 19 October at Bunjil Place.

The free event, organised by the MTF, will host a panel of speakers from major political parties, who will field questions from the community and share their plans for the future of transport in the area.

Panel members will include Gembrook MP Brad Battin, Labor candidate for South-Eastern Metropolitan Region Michael Galea, and Greens candidate for the South-Eastern Metropolitan Region Alex Breskin.

City of Casey Administrator Cameron Boardman will chair the event.

“We know that transport issues are very important to our community, so we encourage residents to come along to this event to ask their transport-related questions and hear what the State election candidates have to say,” Mr Boardman said.

“Community feedback and our own strategic planning has informed us that the top three areas in which the community wants to see more investment are roads and public transport, local job opportunities, and health services and facilities.

“As part of our Connecting Casey advocacy campaign, we are calling for the projects and services our community needs and deserves. This includes construction of critical road and rail infrastructure such as Thompsons Road upgrade and extension, Clyde Road Corridor upgrade, and Clyde Rail Link.”

The Casey Metropolitan Transport Forum will be held on Wednesday 19 October 6.30-8pm at Bunjil Place, Narre Warren. The event will also be livestreamed.

Attendees are invited to submit questions for consideration ahead of time, the City of Casey said.

For more information and to register, visit mtf.org.au/events