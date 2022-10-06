Chisholm Institute foundation proving hundreds with an education

By Hugh Pearson

Frankston Arts Centre hosted more than 100 Chisholm Institute students who graduated with diplomas, certificates and degrees on Wednesday 21 September.

Guest speaker and former student Fiona McQueen spoke to the graduating class of 2022 about her passion for equality in education,

“I’m passionate about everyone not only having access to education, but also having access to knowledge about what’s on offer, and what can be done with that education,” Ms McQueen said.

Manager of community relations at Frankston City Council, Ms McQueen studied Professional Writing and Editing at Chisholm Institute.

Ms McQueen was recently appointed to the board of the Caroline Chisholm Education Foundation which was set up to assist vocational education students facing financial hardship.

“The foundation is really making a difference in the community,” she said.

“The work we do allows us to help a culturally and linguistically diverse group of people who have been facing hardship for various reasons.”

“By offering them access to a Chisholm course which they otherwise couldn’t afford, we’re opening doors for them. Education really is the key to a brighter future.”

In 2022 the CCEF awarded 40 scholarships to students in the Mornington Peninsula region, and 315 scholarships offered in total.

In her guest speech, Ms McQueen highlighted how an education provides people with choices.

“Education leads to increased choices and opportunities. What you learn inevitably becomes part of the person you are,” she said.