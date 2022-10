Police are seeking a man linked to an $18,000 stealing spree of high-end liquor across Melbourne’s east and south-east.

Bottles of spirits, usually whiskeys, were stolen from liquor shops in Mulgrave, Berwick, Lyndhurst, Burwood, Forest Hill, Cheltenham, Malvern, Malvern East, Chadstone, Parkdale and Karringal in September and October, police say.

Images of a man wanted for questioning have been released by police.

Any information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au