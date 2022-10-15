School wins cash from both sides

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

The Coalition has matched a $5.34 million Labor pledge to upgrade a school in rapidly-growing Keysborough South.

It means urgently-needed improvements should go ahead at Keysborough Gardens Primary School, regardless of who wins Government in the November state election.

The school had been dealing with issues from “day one” since it opened in 2020, opposition education spokesperson David Hodgett said on 12 October.

“Sensible planning accounts for growth and the needs of both teachers and students and Daniel Andrews has failed on all accounts.”

Under the Liberals and Nationals plan, the school will get improved play areas with shade sails, outdoor seating and play equipment, as well as outdoor staging and landscaping.

A bike shed, a school canteen, a car park extension and new sports facilities are also part of the upgrade.

Mr Hodgett also pledged to fix “planning failures” such as rectifying the irrigation and water tank systems.

The playground and sandpits would also be expanded, blinds and carpets installed, the staffroom extended and turf laid where grass had failed.

Mordialloc Liberal candidate Phillip Pease said the upgrades would help deliver a “world-class education” and “the very best opportunities” to the school’s students.

In September, Premier Daniel Andrews and Labor MP Tim Richardson pledged $5.34 million – if the Government was re-elected.

The ALP stated it would help the growing school cater for 150 extra students and create an Indigenous Friendship Garden.

The playground, canteen, sports facilities and car park will also be upgraded.

Principal Sherri Jenkins recently said the school is growing rapidly among burgeoning housing estates.

Another 400 houses are planned to be built within a kilometre of the campus.

In October, two-storey portable classrooms arrive to accommodate 100 students – with the campus expected to grow from 330 to 400 next year.

The school’s forecast population will peak at 550-600 students.