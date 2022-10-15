Spine-chilling sounds for the season

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

City of Greater Dandenong Band will be staging a ‘frightful’ act this Halloween.

After two years’ hiatus, the audience and performers will be invoking their creepiest tunes for a Brass Spooktacular cabaret in Springvale City Hall.

Singers, soloists and the band will perform popular songs from Wicked, Harry Potter, Thriller, Ghostbusters, Cruella De Ville, along with chilling classics like Toccata and Fugue.

As in previous years, the event is a BYO cabaret set-up, with prizes and raffles on offer.

Band president Cass de Lacy-Vawdon says it’s been good to finally get the 35 members back together face-to-face after months of ZOOM rehearsals in Covid lockdown.

“I love it. There’s something about the richness and sweetness and depth of the brass ensemble playing.

“Brass most resembles the human voice – it’s like a brass choir. You know when you’re playing well, it’s when you hear it singing.”

Under its current structure, City of Greater Dandenong Band has played for 65 years.

It traditionally performs at Christmas markets, Anzac Day, other military settings and Australia Day services, as well as competing in state competitions.

“It’s part of our mantra – we exist to play good music and serve the community,” Ms de Lacy-Vawdon says.

As part of that, a youth band with free tutelage is also organised. In some cases, instruments are provided to members.

The band rehearses on Wednesdays at Frederick Wachter Reserve, Keysborough.

Brass Spooktacular! – Spooky Tunes for your Afternoon is on Sunday 30 October, 2pm (doors open 1.30pm) at Springvale Town Hall, 397-405 Springvale Road, Springvale; $30/$22 (concession) / free for 5’s and under.

Bookings: 0423 925 192 or trybooking.com/ccqwh