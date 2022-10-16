Lives saved by crossing guard

by Sahar Foladi

School crossing supervisor Frank D’Arcy is seen as a hero without a cape, but he thinks otherwise.

Mr D’Arcy saved the lives of school students when a truck driver failed to stop at a crossing on Police Road in Dandenong North on 6 February 2020.

As the truck neared, Mr D’Arcy pulled two young boys back to safety. But a third student was out of his reach and was struck by the truck.

Seventeen-year-old Willow Griffiths spent 10 months in a coma and faces lifelong health issues.

“I yelled at her to run, I noticed her legs start to pump and she started to run. Unfortunately she got past the truck but the mirror of the truck hit her on the head,” Mr D’Arcy said.

Police have told Mr D’Arcy he only had 0.4 seconds to react.

“It’s a bit of a blank. I only know what I’m told. I did something, I can’t remember doing it,” he said.

After the tragedy with Ms Griffiths, her school Nazareth College created the Willow Griffiths Award for Year 12 students.

This award was presented by the school on Wednesday 12 October, with Ms Griffiths and Mr D’Arcy invited.

Mr D’Arcy’s actions were also recognised with a Victoria Police Citizen’s Commendation in May this year.

“I’m pleased that people can get recognised,” Mr D’Arcy said, however, he also emphasised that his actions were normal in the situation.

Greater Dandenong City Council has more than 90 supervisors who look after 79 school crossings for one hour in the morning and one hour in the afternoon.

They are trained to protect pedestrians, an important service for our local community.

“What they squeeze into two hours is actually for many people what they call an eight-hour day,” says Paul Winnell previously the supervisor for the school crossing program.

There’s a new police taskforce that is involved to ensure the safety around schools.

“They are pretty responsive I must say,” Mr Winnell said.

More than 30,000 students attend schools in Greater Dandenong every day.

Peak times around schools can be chaotic and many families rely on school crossing supervisors to help them get to and from school safely.

Mr D’Arcy has become an active member of the society through volunteering.

He is a volunteer at the Noble Park RSL welfare and has also volunteered in L2P, which helps young learner drivers from less privileged backgrounds to complete their required 120 hours and achieve their P plates.

Mr D’Arcy has another upcoming award from the council to recognise and celebrate his 10-year anniversary as a volunteer for Meals on Wheels.

“I love Dandenong. I think it’s a magnificent place and if I can do anything to help anybody in Dandenong I’m happy,” he said.

Council encourages motorists to remain vigilant around schools, and for pedestrians and motorists to follow the directions of school crossing supervisors at all times.

Details on becoming a crossing supervisor: regservadmin@cgd.vic.gov.au or 8571 1000.