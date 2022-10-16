El Donado storms into Cup heats

By Jason Adams

Powerful sprinter El Dorado secured his place in Sportsbet Melbourne Cup heats with a come-from-behind win in the opening round of Preludes at Sandown Park last night.

He began fairly but used his wide draw to perfection to settle behind gun sprinter Paddy Wants Pants. It took him until the final few strides to pass Paddy Wants Pats to win by less than a length.

“It was his third race in a row from box 7 but I think he’s learning to handle it better,” said trainer Daryl Holmes.

Having now won a Sportsbet Melbourne Cup Prelude El Dorado has secured a spot in heats of the Cup on Saturday November 19.

“It’s a great thrill, to win in top grade is good anytime but especially with the big races coming up. It certainly helps getting out of bed quicker in the morning.”

Holmes is hopeful that El Dorado can gain a start in the upcoming Topgun at The Meadows on Saturday November 5. The selection panel will meet Sunday October 23.

“Anything can happen in racing, he’s in a good spot now and getting in the groove.”

He owns El Dorado with long time friend Rob Le Sueur.

“We’ve been mates for about 20 years. It’s been good fun and he’s a great bloke. He sent me Gold Vein to breed with and we split the ownership in her pups.”

Earlier in the night Amron Dan won the opening Prelude in fine style after he settled in a far more positive position than usual.

Wharfie was an all-the-way winner in the other Prelude run on the night for trainer Shane Richer.