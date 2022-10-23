$959K boost for Noble Park

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

The rare chance to write and record songs with Mushroom Group is among the latest $959,000 round of Noble Park Suburban Revitalisation projects.

The eight projects include a $500,000 Leonard Avenue streetscape, with lighting, paving, tree canopies and a link from Noble Park station to Buckley’s Laneway car park.

There’s also $68,000 for indigenous artwork on the newly-named Muderra Way link road between Ian Street and Douglas Street, and $50,000 for reprising Big Day Out in 2023.

Also to come is $85,000 to activate laneways, $60,000 for arts and celebratory events, $25,000 to continue the Students Connect homework club and $17,000 for stage two of a Ukrainian ‘peace and harmony’ mural in Frank Street car park.

South Eastern Metropolitan MP and revitalization board chair Lee Tarlamis launched the funding round with Greater Dandenong mayor Jim Memeti, Mushroom project director Rebecca Schaefer and SECL head of youth Marlena Kupczyk.

The $394,000 Mushroom group music project – including $154,000 State funding – would include song-writing and recording workshops with young people.

Participants would express themselves through music, creating a collaborative song telling their journeys in Noble Park, Ms Schaefer said.

SECL’s Ms Kybczyk said the Students Connect homework club helped young people who couldn’t afford extra tuition.

SECL was seeking to base a ‘youth hub’ in Noble Park, filling a long-awaited need in the suburb, she said.

In total, the State Government has funded $3.5 million on 32 projects as part of the revitalization project since 2021.

Partners such as Sports Recreation Victoria, City of Greater Dandenong, South East Community Links and Mushroom have contributed a further $4.7 million.

“I think Noble Park is going ahead in leaps and bounds,” Mr Tarlamis said as he surveyed the transformed railway station and Muderra Way parkland.

“The community is building up confidence. It’s giving this sense of ownership and pride.

“These targeted investments will make Noble Park better connected and support key community-building activities for people of all ages to enjoy.”

Past revitalization projects included upgrades to Noble Park Community Centre, Frank Street Open Space, playgrounds and streetscaping of Douglas and Ian streets.