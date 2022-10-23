Groups score Local Living grants

The State Government has unveiled more than $363,000 of Living Local grants for Greater Dandenong on the eve of the State election.

Heading the list of nine projects was $200,000 towards Greater Dandenong Council’s streetscaping project at Railway Parade shopping strip in Noble Park.

The $800,000 project includes replacing the degraded paving, and installing street trees, landscaped seating and outdoor dining areas as well as public art.

Dandenong MP Gabrielle Williams announced the funding, adding it ensured “local shopping centres continue to thrive”.

South Eastern Metropolitan MP Lee Tarlamis said it would “enliven the precinct” with “new spaces for people to come together”.

Greater Dandenong city planning director Jody Bosman said the streetscaping would “significantly improve” the precinct.

“The project underwent extensive community consultation and engagement with the retail traders during March- April 2022.”

The works are expected to begin in February 2023 and be completed by September.

One of the Living Local grants was also awarded to the freshly-created Maralinga Community Garden in Keysborough was granted $41,650 for accessible pathways, garden plots, shelter and lockable storage.

Wellsprings for Women received $17,100 to upgrade a classroom’s ageing fittings, cupboards and carpets.

Other recipients were Dandenong Community and Learning Centre ($19,965), Family Life in Dandenong ($11,998), and Victorian Men’s Shed Association in Dandenong South ($19,264).

Friends of Refugees in Springvale ($19,217), Springvale Neighbourhood House ($18,038) and Keysborough Learning Centre ($18,136) also won funding.