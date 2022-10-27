‘Free’ public school push

by Cam Lucadou-Wells

High-quality public schools rely on more than just “bricks and mortar”, says Greens Dandenong candidate Matthew Kirwan.

Mr Kirwan said the Greens’ $1.46 billion five-year plan would enable government schools to hire more teachers and support staff, offer better pay and conditions, reduce class sizes and better support disadvantaged students.

The Greens also want to make public schools “genuinely free” by abolishing out-of-pocket costs for families such as ‘voluntary’ fees, subject costs and digital devices, Mr Kirwan said.

Mr Kirwan said many parents in Greater Dandenong were sending their children to schools outside the area or to private schools.

This was due to “local public schools not providing the high-quality education that they want for their children”.

“While the current (State) Government has in many cases improved the buildings at local government schools, a good public system is not just about bricks and mortar.

“One-off building improvements won’t address lack of funding for school programs or address teachers leaving the teaching profession because of poor pay.”