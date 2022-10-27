Pair face counterfeit cash charges

Two teens have been charged with passing counterfeit money at a Doveton convenience store.

Southern Metro Youth Gang Team police arrested a 19-year-old woman and an 18-year-old man at their Noble Park home on 25 October.

Police say the alleged counterfeit incident occurred at the convenience store on 2 September.

The woman was charged with obtaining property by deception and knowingly uttering counterfeit money.

The man was charged with attempting to obtain property by deception and uttering counterfeit money.

Both were bailed to appear later at Dandenong Magistrates’ Court.