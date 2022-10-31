Driver stabbed in servo carjacking

Two teens have been charged with an aggravated carjacking near a service station in Dandenong North.

Southern Metro Regional Crime Team detectives say a 53-year-old driver suffered multiple stab wounds when his Porsche was stolen just after 10pm on Saturday 29 October.

The Reservoir man was taken to hospital in a stable condition, police say.

His passengers, a 25-year-old Glenroy man and a 41-year-old Kilmore woman, weren’t injured.

The Porsche was recovered by police in Queen Street, Melbourne just after 3am on Sunday 30 October.

A 17-year-old Pakenham boy was charged with aggravated carjacking, car theft, intentionally and recklessly cause injury, assault in company and assault with a weapon.

A 15-year-old Eumemmerring boy was charged with aggravated carjacking, car theft, affray and assault with a weapon.

The pair were remanded to appear at a children’s court at a later date.

A 22-year-old Cairnlea man was arrested and released pending further inquiries, police say.

Any information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au