Free festival’s world of music

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

After a two year hiatus, the Dandenong West Primary School Community Festival is back with a bang.

The fully-free event hosts a world of music such as indigenous singer Mitch Tambo, dance troupe Bollydazzlers, Mexican guitarists Mariachi Trio, reggae group Kaya Sun and African drummer Jose Mesquita.

Organiser Abby Rezek says the exciting program delivered “diverse music for our diverse community”.

“We specifically chose to have performances and voices that our community might not be familiar with.”

The annual festival had grown as a fixture between 2014-’19, timed to bring the community together during Harmony Week.

After Covid scuttled well-laid plans in 2020 and 2021, the school was “really excited” to bring the festival back.

“The aim this year is to foster a sense of connection after such an isolating couple of years – and to celebrate coming out of it,” Ms Rezek said.

“Some students in our junior school haven’t experienced this festival before.

“We’re just really excited to welcome the community back in our gates. And to have a day of fun.”

Students and staff been immersed in the festival’s preparations, including bunting decorations and artwork.

On the day, students will be organising, performing on stage and running a craft stall.

This is a genuinely free event – all the entertainment and food is provided free thanks to a long list of supporters.

Lions Club have sponsored a colouring-in competition, animal farm and jumping castle, and Rotary Club providing a sausage sizzle.

Victoria Police and Fire Rescue Victoria will also visit with their emergency vehicles, as well as workshops from Bunnings, Artists for Kids Culture and Wallara.

Dandenong West Primary School Community Festival is at 32 Birdwood Avenue, Dandenong on Friday 11 November, 2pm-6pm. Free event.