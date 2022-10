Police are searching and appealing the public for assistance for the search of 34 year-old woman Siobhan.

She is described as 173 centimetres, small build and long brown hair. She was last seen wearing dark coloured cardigan and black pants.

Siobhan is frequent to the Dandenong and Springvale CBD areas.

Police and Siobhan’s family are concerned for her wellbeing due to medical conditions.

Any information to Pakenham Police Station on 03 5945 2500.