Highly regarded assistant elevated to senior coach

Taylor Whitford has been appointed the new Casey VFL senior coach, succeeding Mark Corrigan who led the Dees to a premiership in 2022.

Whitford has been senior assistant in the past two years and coached North Launceston in the Tasmania State League prior to arriving at Casey Fields.

He is well regarded in the Demons program and general manager of football operations Marcus Wagner explained the club’s decision.

“After a thorough process, we had no hesitation in offering Taylor the senior coaching role, with his coaching philosophy, character and values shining through,” he told Melbourne Media.

“Taylor has worked in our men’s VFL program for the past two seasons, while also working with our AFL program on main training days, so has built some really strong relationships with the playing groups.

“This appointment is a testament to the work Taylor has put in since arriving at Casey. We anticipate a seamless transition for the program and look forward to having him officially start in his new role on November 1.”