$220K wetlands pledge

Clarinda incumbent Meng Heang Tak says Springvale South wetlands will receive a $220,000 upgrade, if Labor is re-elected in this month’s state poll.

The Labor MP says the upgrade would improve the wetland feature in Alex Wilkie Reserve and Alex Nelson Reserve.

“Only a re-elected Andrews Labor Government will deliver for Alex Wilkie Reserve and Alex Nelson Reserve – improving our experience and encouraging everyone to get active and enjoy the spaces that we love,” Mr Tak said.

Environment and Climate Change Minister Lily D’Ambrosio said the ALP was “delivering more parks that are safe and accessible for everyone”.

“Our parks and gardens are what makes Melbourne one of the most liveable cities in the world.”