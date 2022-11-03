Softball results recap

There was Wednesday evening softball action last week but no games on Saturday due to the Melbourne Cup Day long weekend.

The first game saw Casey take on Dandenong’s Southern Knights. The Southern Knights kept Casey scoreless in the first innings while scoring three runs themselves and that hard work early paid off as they held off a fast finishing Casey for a 12-9 win. Jemma Brook was Casey’s best while the Nights were led by Kim Quince.

Casey-based Doveton and Young Guns faced off in the second game, with the Young Guns winning a rain-interrupted match.

Consistent pitching from Doveton’s Sharon Jansen and disciplined batting kept the scores tight until Broke and Rachel Steendam helped break the game open, as Brooke played an important role at third base and the pair batting well with three safe hits between them in the 8-6 victory.

There were no games at Casey on Saturday due to the Cup Day long weekend, but round 4 starts this Saturday with the Junior Competition at 10:50.

Women’s A Grade is under lights every Wednesday evening at Sweeney Reserve from 7pm. The club is always looking for players in all grades. If interested get in contact via Facebook or Instagram or email caseysoftball.vic@gmail.com