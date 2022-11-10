Stolen Mercedes blocked off at fast food drive-thru

Southern Metro Crime Team detectives along with Manningham CIU cornered a stolen Mercedes in a Springvale fast food drive-through overnight on 9 November and arrested five youths.

The vehicle had been stolen from Hawthorn in an alleged aggravated burglary on the morning of 8 November and later sighted at the scene of an armed robbery in Endeavour Hills about 9pm, police say.

It was spotted by police on Princes Highway in Doveton about 11.30pm

The car was followed by the detectives into a fast-food drive-through on Springvale Road, Springvale, where the entry and exit were blocked off with police vehicles.

Upon refusal to exit the vehicle, the Mercedes reversed into a police car causing minor damage.

The occupants were arrested after police smashed the window of the Mercedes.

Two 15-year-olds from Wallan and Endeavour Hills, two 16-year-olds from Wallan and Noble Park and a 17-year-old from Pakenham were charged with theft of vehicle, weapon and bail offences.

In addition the Endeavour Hills boy was charged with armed robbery, and the Noble Park boy with disqualified driving.

All five boys were remanded to appear before a children’s court.

Detectives say they have been active in investigating a recent series of aggravated burglaries in the Southern and Eastern suburbs.

Any information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or www.crimestoppersvic.com.au