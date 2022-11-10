Community Hub designs unveiled

Greater Dandenong Council is asking the community for their view on the concept designs on a new community centre in Dandenong.

Based on feedback from the community, a vision for the Dandenong Community Hub was defined last year for the site bounded by Stuart Street, Clow St and Sleeth Avenue.

The concept designs have come down to three, developed under a vision in which locals of all ages, culture and abilities can gather and access essential services.

Each concept design includes early years, maternal and child health services, kindergarten and childcare, community meeting rooms, a community lounge, kitchen and café, a co-working space and technology hub, multi-use flexible spaces for all ages and abilities, and an outdoor community space.

The differences between the three design concepts are the number of storeys to build (one or two), the size of the hub, the available community open outdoor space, and the size of the childcare outdoor play space and the retention of a tree on the site.

Mayor Jim Memeti said the council is encouraging everyone to have their say.

“We look forward to hearing what design concept our community prefers for the new community hub in central Dandenong. A place that will be a multi-purpose, shared space with many services in one location to best serve the local needs of our residents,” the mayor said.

The consultation is open until Sunday 27 November.

View the plans online or in person at the Dandenong Civic Centre. You can also visit a pop-up session at the Dandenong Market on Saturday 12 November 10am – 1pm.

Community feedback on the proposed designs will be presented to Council in early 2023. Detailed design and further community consultation will occur again with construction of the new Dandenong Community Hub to begin in 2024-25.

Details: greaterdandenong. vic.gov.au/dandenong-community-hub-project