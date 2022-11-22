Turf 1 Team of the Week: Round 3

It may be slightly compromised but the Turf 1 Team of the Week rolls on in any conditions.

With just two of the possible four matches producing results, the side will be made from all cricket played.

So here is the Turf 1 Team of the Week…

1. Jordan Cleland (Berwick): In spite of the end result, Cleland got his side off to a flyer with 36 from 33 balls. He also sneaks in as one of the four men to stand behind the poles on the weekend.

2. Lachlan Brown (Berwick): Like Cleland, Brown got the Bears off to an electrifying start. He cracked 44 from 34 balls with three boundaries and two maximums.

3. Mahela Udawatte (Buckley Ridges): A typically entertaining Udawatte innings. He played an array of strokes in his 36-ball stay resulting in 45 runs. The elegant left-hander hit six fours and his one six reached new heights. He could feature a bit at number three in this side.

4. Jordan Hammond (Hallam Kalora Park): For the second week running, Jordan Hammond makes the side and will captain it. The Hawks skipper is in some form and Saturday’s all-round clinic was no exception. An unbeaten 84 from just 64 rocks, with four boundaries and six bombs, warrants selection on its own, but to then follow it up with two crucial wickets is incredible. He simply owns this competition at the moment.

5. Jeevan Mendis (Narre South): A brave all-round performance from the experienced Sri Lankan international. He walked away from Narre South’s defeat with 1/22 with the ball and a gallant 50 from 53 balls with the bat. Mendis gave the Lions a heartbeat, but they needed more from others.

6. Noah Priestly (Buckley Ridges): With his first Turf 1 match of the summer, Priestly makes his first appearance in the Turf 1 Team of the Week, albeit not for what he would’ve hoped for. He slides down from opening the stick to number six, as it was his bowling that earned him a place in the side. Expensive, but crucially removed the Bears top three.

7. James Wilcock (Berwick): Bowled with spirit in the wet conditions and managed to snare 2/47. He also contributed with 20 off 14 late in the innings.

8. Ben Watson (Buckley Ridges): More than handy – and ultimately match-defining – unbeaten 25 from just 15 balls to go with his 2/22. His three-over spell was a touch expensive, but perhaps it was just the cricket justice system sending some of his own big tonks back his way.

9. Zac Wilson (Narre South): Wilson toiled away neatly with 3/41 from his nine overs, before chiming in with an exciting run-a-ball 25 at the back end of the innings. His figures may suggest an expensive spell but considering what Hammond was doing to his counterparts, Wilson was beyond economical.

10. Andrew Perrin (Berwick): The Bears bustling quick went the journey at times, but still claimed three crucial wickets. He stuck fat when Udawatte targeted him and ultimately got the prized scalp. 3/59 far from the worst figures in a shortened game against some serious fire power.

11. Sachith Jaysasingha (Hallam Kalora Park): The spinner makes it back-to-back Team of the Week appearances. When the pressure was on, Jayasingha stepped up to the challenge. Taking the new ball, he strangled the Lions with figures of 2/27 off nine. He is some player.