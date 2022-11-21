30 best Dandenong Stingrays: 30-26

By Jonty Ralphsmith

To mark 30 years of the NAB League under 18s competition, Dandenong Journal has compiled a list of the best 30 players to have played for local club, Dandenong Stingrays. Today, we look at number 30-26 on the list.

#30: Tom de Koning: the athletic Carlton ruckman is picked on potential and excitement factor. The way he plays magnetises you to the TV and although he so far has just 41 games to his name, one suspects he’ll finish his career well into three figures.

#29: Stephen Salopek: only played more than 20 games in a season once, plus another four seasons where he played 15-16 games for Port Adelaide. The midfielder averaged 18 disposals across his career as a serviceable contributor in the late 2000s.

#28: Levi Casboult: has always been a striking presence inside 50, his strength making him a scary prospect in one-on-ones in attack. Goal kicking accuracy has plagued him throughout his career, but a move to Gold Coast in 2022 has yielded a career-best year.

#27: Andrejs Everitt: the career highlight for Everitt was undoubtedly a set shot goal as substitute from long range to win a game for Sydney against Geelong in 2012. Spent four seasons at Western Bulldogs and three at each the Swans and Carlton in a 131-game career.

#26: Adam Ramanaskus: was all the talk as an emerging talent when Essendon won its premiership in 2000, playing 24 games in that season to come runner-up in the rising star. The Noble Park product played 134 games and is now an AFL player agent.