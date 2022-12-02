New name needed for local library service

The beginning of a new era for Casey Cardinia Libraries calls for a new name for their service, and they’ve asked you to provide some inspiration.

Libraries in the City of Casey (Doveton, Bunjil Place, Hampton Park, Endeavour Hills and Cranbourne) will remain under the Casey Cardinia banner, while Pakenham, Emerald and the Cardinia Mobile Library Service will partner with a different service, Myli.

Cardinia Libraries will transition to Myli at the end of November.

Libraries Chief Executive Beth Luppino said she was excited to receive local input.

“We are really keen to get inspiration and ideas from the Casey Community – it will be so much more meaningful if our new name comes from local library members,” Ms Luppino said.

“When a new name is decided, we will update all our members – we expect this to be early in 2023.

“The new name will not affect services in any way, but it will be a name that community will recognise as representing high quality library services in Casey.”

The new name cannot contain the word ‘Casey’, cannot already exist and must reflect a service that is dynamic and constantly evolving.

All participants will go into the draw to win a $200 Coles Myer voucher, chosen at random.

Entries will open on Thursday 1 December and close on Thursday 14 December.

Entries can be submitted by filling in a form at the libraries or on the Casey Cardinia Libraries website cclc.vic.gov.au/new/

More information about the services’ transition can be found at cclc.vic.gov.au/transition/