Berwick Springs open turf three account

By Jonty Ralphsmith

In Turf 3 action, Berwick Springs claimed a tense two-run victory over Lynbrook.

Promoted to Turf 3 this season, Braydon Hillman’s men showed potential in their first match two weeks ago, and held their nerve in defending 124.

Thomas Brennan claimed two early wickets for Berwick Springs which immediately put the game in the balance.

His side was able to claim consistent wickets thereafter and stall the Lynbrook run-rate, which saw the game go down to the final over, when Ethan Marinic threw to ‘keeper Riley Hillman to run Jawid Afzali out and win the game for his team.

Dandenong West’s international imports, Nuwan Kulasekara and Malinga Bandara, claimed a combined 6/13 from 13 overs between them to bowl Silverton out for just 97, a target reached by Anthony Brannan’s men within 23 overs.

At Springvale, Rahoul Pankhania’s 65 off 116 saw Coomoora to victory with 11 balls to spare against Springvale, which set a target of 109.

Davendeep Premi’s 68 off 54 at Hampton Park proved critical for Fountain Gate as their top order failed to fire.

His knock included five maximums and got them to 9/193 after being on the ropes at 6/125.

No-one was able to get going for Hampton Park, with Rodni Kumara nabbing four wickets off eight important overs in the 74-run win.