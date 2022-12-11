Not so Crystal Clear

By Marcus Uhe

The owner of Crystal World Exhibition Centre has lashed out at the City of Casey after winning a planning dispute at VCAT on Wednesday 30 November.

Tamas Kapitany won the right to construct and display two business identification signs and develop land in Devon Meadows as an exhibition centre, in order to display Rosie the Shark on their premises.

The preserved shark carcass came to notoriety in the late ’90s after it was suspected of being involved in a missing person’s case off the coast of South Australia.

The permit will allow Crystal World to build a permanent shark exhibition, with Rosie to be nestled among shark sustainability information, shark facts and information, and shark artefacts.

In a statement on the Crystal World Facebook page, the business expressed its disappointment with the matter, despite VCAT granting approval for the permit, with approximately seven or eight staff members at risk of losing their jobs.

“After three years of attempting to negotiate with (the) town planning department of the Casey Council, two VCAT court cases, I’ve spent close to $200,000 in expenses trying to get permits to build an exhibition space for Rosie the Shark,” the post said.

“I will now need to spend over $50,000 in the next two months, to comply (with) some questionable requirements as well as let go some staff as a consequence.

“This is before I even start to build the extension to house Rosie the Shark.

“I should be elated that I won, but I’m not, I’m very angry.”

The City of Casey was contacted for comment but did not respond before deadline.

Crystal World’s gallery showrooms showcase Mr Kapitany and his family’s collection of gems, crystals, minerals and more.

VCAT Member Peter Gaschk said he was satisfied the proposal was consistent with key planning policy and green wedge objectives as it helps to diversify the local economy and tourism opportunities, create employment opportunities for 31 staff members, and that the proposal is consistent with the definition of an Exhibition Centre.

The council had refused the proposal on multiple grounds, including that the proposal seeks ‘retrospective approval’ for an existing use, and that it does not aid in facilitating the long-term economic, social and environmental sustainability objectives of the Casey Farm Area.

The council also argued the proposal was not consistent with the objectives of the Green Wedge A zone, and would fail to protect the existing rural living amenity associated with this part of Devon Meadows.

Under clause 35 of the scheme, Green Wedge’s purposes include to protect, conserve and enhance the cultural heritage significance and the character of rural and scenic non-urban landscapes, and to recognise and protect the amenity of existing rural living areas.

City of Casey submitted that the proposal was not an exhibition centre use, but a continuation of a “retail and storage use” of the review site, that it said was unlawful.