Hat trick of top gongs for Botanic Gardens

By Marcus Uhe

Royal Botanic Gardens Victoria has maintained its status as a class-above in the Victorian tourism sector, after winning a major industry award for the third consecutive year last week.

The organisation won the best Major Tourism Attraction award at the Victorian Tourism Industry Council, enshrining them in the VTIC’s Hall of Fame for their continued and consistent success.

Second and third places were awarded to the Melbourne Skydeck and Falls Creek Resort Management, respectively.

“Both gardens offer exceptional experiences that highlight the intersection of art, nature and wellbeing for visitors of all abilities and ages,” the VTIC said in its justification.

“Reinvigorating the program in 2022, new sensitive digital technologies have been developed to enhance the ‘in real life’ gardens and nature experiences.

“After more than two years of heavy restrictions, visitors are now showing a renewed love affair with one of Australia’s most prized tourism attractions.”

Recent upgrades to the Cranbourne facility include an improved visitor centre and café, new signage, walking paths, playgrounds and improved accessibility.

RGBV chief executive Tim Entwistle said the accolade reflected the significance of the gardens to the landscape of Melbourne.

“It’s the prize everyone wants to win,” Mr Entwistle said.

“We know we’re a beautiful place and both are places people like.

“I think what it says is the gardens are more than just pretty parks; they’re a tourist attraction that are always part of Melbourne.

“We sit up alongside museums, art galleries, the MCG. The gardens are places like them.

“To be acknowledged that we attract tourists and bring people in is really exciting.”

The tourism industry was one of the most vulnerable to the circumstances of the pandemic, with lockdowns forcing people to stay indoors and limit their movement as much as possible – not to mention the closure of state and international borders.

Mr Entwistle believes the gardens played a significant role in the recovery of the industry.

“The gardens have never been more important,” he said.

“You can go and be outdoors, and people feel safe and can take families there.

“As an organisation we could keep working in the background on the gardens, but we missed the people. We could sustain the rest but not having people made you realise how important that was.

“When we reopened, we had people in tears as they came through the gate.”

While the gardens in Melbourne maintain an unassailable advantage with regards to proximity and location to the CBD, the Cranbourne gardens play an important role in their success too.

Mr Entwistle believes their quality makes them stand out on the global stage.

“Both are beautiful. Our two, just in terms of their beauty, how interesting, their design, they stand up around the world.

“Walking through the bushland, we’re so lucky to have the natural bushland as part of these forever.

“There’s so much variety and colour. There’s an Aussie plant for every setting and garden.”

He paid tribute to the wide breadth of people tasked with maintaining the reputation and picturesque scenery across both locations.

“When we had our name called out (at the awards night), I decided we would allow all of us onstage together.

“One of the important things is recognising everyone, not just one person.

“It’s a reflection of staff, volunteers and the Friends group. Every one of them is part of making us a major tourism attraction.”