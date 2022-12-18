Pollution doesn’t go on holidays

With many businesses shutting down during the holiday season, the EPA is reminding everyone that there’s a duty to manage pollution issues even when taking a break.

Factories, warehouses, construction sites and many other businesses will need to take steps to make sure they have secured their operation, so it does not pose an environmental risk.

EPA Chief Executive Lee Miezis said that everyone has to act to prevent pollution. under the General Environmental Duty by taking the necessary steps to ensure machinery is properly turned off, chemicals are properly stored and there’s no leaks escaping the site to stormwater drains.

“Construction sites should also be managing any litter they create,” Mr Miezis said.

“That can often be as simple as making sure the skip bin lid is closed and that waffle slab styrene is properly tethered on site.

“It also means security and fire management systems such as alarms and sprinklers are working and firewater containment systems are operational.

“We are working over the holiday period and will enforce compliance, with heavy penalties for anyone who fails to comply.

“The best present we can give to community and the environment is a safe, pollution-free one.”

EPA has been in frequent contact with the construction industry and has published the Civil construction, building and demolition guide for people whose role involves site planning or environmental management in supporting activities and projects of all scales and complexity.

It will help builders and land developers manage their environmental and public health obligations, such as reducing Noise and vibration, managing erosion, sediment and dust, identifying presence of contaminated land and preventing contamination of stormwater, managing storage and handling of liquid and solid chemicals, and differentiating types of waste.