Strengthening community ties

By Sahar Foladi

Disability service, Wallara and employment provider, Afri-Aus Care have partnered to create jobs for African women.

Eighteen African women are in jobs in the organisations logistics team through this partnership.

Wallara CEO Phil Hayes-Brown said he’s aware the strong independence employment gives to people with intellectual disabilities.

“Employment instils a lot of pride and independence in our supported employees and I am confident these women will feel the same as they embark on this journey.

“Already I can see the special bond workers have formed – it really is two underprivileged groups coming together, which it is heartening to see,” Mr Hayes-Brown said.

Afri-Aus Care address mental health taboos within African and other Culturally and Linguistically Diverse (CALD) communities through their services.

Afri-Aus Care Founder and CEO Selba Gondoza-Luka said working in partnership with Wallara will open many doors for these women.

“Some Mamas have been in Australia for more than 15 years and the jobs at Wallara are their first jobs ever here in Australia.”

Afri-Aus have registered 20 Mamas with NDIS Screen check out of which 19 have been approved

“Having a job is one way of empowering our Mamas and we are hoping to place more at Wallara,” Ms Gondoza-Luka said.

Prior the partnership, Afri-Aus has helped over 120 Mamas into employment.

“The women are from South Sudan, Ethiopia and Somalia and are very grateful for this golden opportunity they have been offered,” Ms Gondoza-Luka said.

Mama Nakruumna Yasein, who is one of the 18 newly employed women, said she was excited to be given this opportunity.

“I am thankful for the opportunity to work at Wallara. The people are so friendly and welcoming and the work is good,” she said.

The women will work as casuals and hours suitable for school attendance for children, with Wallara exploring extended employment offerings in its Land Management Services arm.

The organisations said they’re looking at an ongoing partnership not just temporary.