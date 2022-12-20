Lott Luck in the Hills

By Marcus Uhe

Endeavour Hills has been recognised as one of Victoria’s luckiest suburbs in 2022 when it comes to purchasing a winning lottery ticket.

The postcodes of Endeavour Hills, Glen Waverley, Doncaster and Frankston each sold three division one winning entries, in the year ending 30 November 2022.

Two winning tickets were sold in March, and another in October, with values of $1.1 million, $2.2 million and $1.6 million, respectively, all from Endeavour Lotto and News at the Endeavour Hills Shopping Centre.

Two of the winning tickets went to a syndicate while the other recipient was a Dandenong man.

Store owner Usharani Vinu has owned the outlet for five years and said word is spreading of their success.

“That is correct, they say this is a very lucky store,” Mr Vinu said.

“We don’t know how we keep selling them.

“We tried to bring the customer service from what we learnt in the corporate culture.

“With respect to luck, it’s hard to say. It just happens.”

He said he enjoys informing the winners of their successes.

“One of the good things is most of the winnings come from syndicates,” he said.

The last winning was from a syndicate in October. It’s great that we get to see the people.

“Some people are not registered and the look on their faces is amazing. They can’t believe it, they panic.”

Victoria took out the top spot for the most major prizes in 2022 to date with 142 division one winning entries that scored more than $394 million, while New South Wales scored the most division one prize money.

The Lott spokesperson James Eddy said he couldn’t wait to crown the final millionaires of 2022 after what had already been an incredible year for Australian lotteries players.

“The annual Saturday Lotto Megadraw is famous for being a millionaire-maker, and this year’s $40 million jackpot on New Year’s Eve proves the last chance for an Aussie to finish 2022 as a division one winner,” Mr Eddy said.

“We know lottery wins can land anywhere and at any time, but in the first 11 months of 2022, we’ve seen pockets of wins emerge in different postcodes and regions.

“From Darwin to Launceston and everywhere in between, we’ve seen division one wins land far and wide across Australia this year, transforming the lives of players from all walks of life.

“At the end of the day, no matter where you buy your entry, as long as you have it in your hand before the draw’s close, you’re in with a chance to win.”